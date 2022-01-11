-
St. Joseph Health System has announced it will move its COVID-19 vaccination clinic as of next Monday to its location at St. Joe Med Center in Mishawaka.…
-
Friday, Dec. 18, was the first day of COVID-19 vaccination for some healthcare workers in Elkhart and St. Joseph Counties. Emergency physician and…
-
St. Joseph Health System is one of 50 sites in the state of Indiana that will receive a shipment of COVID-19 vaccine later this week. Chief Clinical…
-
With the FDA poised to approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine soon, local hospital officials are offering an update on what the early stages of vaccination…
-
St. Joseph Health System officials explained who should get tested for COVID-19 and how it’s hospitals are equipped with commercial test kits.St. Joseph…