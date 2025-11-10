Veterans Day events and specials across Michiana honor local service members

Communities across Michiana are marking Veterans Day with concerts, ceremonies, free meals, and special offers honoring those who’ve served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The South Shore Line is offering free rides for veterans and active-duty military through Tuesday, November 11.

“It’s our way of honoring the nation’s veterans and active-duty service members,” said spokesperson Nicole Barker. “Their commitment and courage inspire us every day, and offering free rides is one way we can show our appreciation for their service.”

Other local events and recognitions include:

Ceremonies and Performances:



Lest We Forget Patriotic Concert – 2 p.m. Nov. 9 at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center, Benton Harbor. Free community concert by the Southshore Concert Band.

Veterans Day Concert – 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at VFW Post 360, 1307 E. Jefferson Blvd., Mishawaka. Featuring the Michiana Concert Band, followed by a light meal.

Saint Joseph Health System Ceremonies – 11 a.m. Nov. 11 in Mishawaka and 2 p.m. Nov. 11 in Plymouth. Events include a live bald eagle from the Michigan Avian Experience.

Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center Flag Ceremony – 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at 2310 California Rd., Elkhart. Hosted with Elkhart High School JROTC.

Museums and Attractions:



LaPorte County Historical Museum – Free admission for veterans on Nov. 11 and open 10 a.m.–4 p.m. CT. Features the Indiana Historical Society’s exhibit “The Great War: From Ration Lines to the Front Lines.”

Ruthmere Campus, Elkhart – Free admission for veterans and active-duty military on Nov. 11 at Ruthmere and the Havilah Beardsley House.

Military Honor Park and Museum, South Bend Airport – Free admission 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Nov. 11.

Wellfield Botanic Gardens, Elkhart – Free admission for veterans and active-duty service members noon–5 p.m. Nov. 11.

Free or Discounted Meals:



Martin’s Super Markets – Free “Honor Meal” 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Nov. 11 and an 11% discount for veterans Nov. 9–11.

Mission BBQ – Free sandwich and cake for veterans 11 a.m.–9 p.m. Nov. 11 at 5230 N. Main St., Mishawaka. Ceremony at noon.

Metro Diner, Granger – 50% off meals for active and retired military on Nov. 11 with ID.

Hacienda Mexican Restaurants – Free large wet burrito for veterans Nov. 11 and 10% discount year-round.

Wings Etc. Grill & Pub – Free entrée (up to $13.99 value) for veterans Nov. 11 at participating Michiana locations.

McDonald’s – Free Sausage Egg McMuffin meal on Nov. 11 for veterans with ID until 10:30 a.m.

Scooter’s Coffee – Free medium drink Nov. 11 for veterans and active-duty military at Elkhart, Nappanee, and Mishawaka locations.

Other Free Offers:

