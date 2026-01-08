MACOG still awaiting funding for Mishawaka-Elkhart trail study

A proposed trail connecting Elkhart and Mishawaka faces an uncertain path forward, due to funding delays.

In 2024, the federal government awarded an $800,000 RAISE grant to help plan the route. But Michiana Area Council of Governments Executive Director James Turnwald says the grant agreement still hasn’t been finalized.

"We really want to move forward with that study to figure out how we can close those 11 miles between the Mishawaka and South Bend trail system and the Elkhart-Goshen trail system," Turnwald told MACOG's Transportation Technical Advisory Committee on Wednesday. "That way, we can kind of achieve about a 60-mile connected trail."

This comes as the Trump administration has been adjusting transportation funding programs over the past year. MACOG says that includes less focus on active transportation and more on increased capacity for motorized vehicles.

Still, Turnwald said he’s hopeful the funding will come through. “We have quarterly meetings with our federal contact, and every quarter, they say, ‘There might be some movement.’ ‘It’s moving over to the new template.’ ‘It’s going through this stuff,’” Turnwald added.

Turnwald noted that a grant to study a proposed Ash Road overpass was also delayed but was ultimately funded. He said MACOG is looking at ways to scale back the trail project, in case the funding doesn’t come through.