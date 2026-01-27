Interlochen Standout Calvin Hinds & His Band on the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour - Saturday, February 7th, at noon on 88.1 WVPE

“If you can connect on the level of idea, story, song, poetry dance, you can speak to something underneath the surface levels, the animal levels, the ideological levels that divide us.”

So says a prescient Calvin Hinds on a recent radio show with host, Wild Rose Moon Performing Arts Center director, George Schricker.Calvin and his friends, Garrett Meach (Bass), Kevin Hinds (Drums), and Aiden Krieger (Violin) were recorded on June 25th, 2025, for a concert and a live taping of the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour in Historic Downtown Plymouth, Indiana.Schricker remarks, “People were in for a remarkable experience. Calvin is clearly a musical visionary, interested very much with the harmony achieved when diverse creative forms are allowed to play and work together – he stands as a living testament to the networking virtues applied at Interlochen Academies (Interlochen, Michigan).It is no wonder he won the 2021 Young Artist Award there–the Academy clearly gave him the freedom and the experience to embrace his own musical gifts to the fullest.”During the show Calvin and the band present four original songs, answer questions about his experience at Interlochen and discuss his songwriting process.The band have fun playing along on the “Shoot the Moon Game Show,” featuring questions about Interlochen Academy, Kalamazoo, the University of Michigan, and the Michigan town of Kalkaska.During the break, “applausologist,” Michele Schricker and host, George Schricker perform his original children’s song, “Oh, It’s Winter,” inviting the audience to sing and sign along with the chorus.

