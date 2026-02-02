Police won't share what witnesses say happened at Discount Tire

Mishawaka Police are declining to shed more light on the fatal shooting at the Grape Road Discount Tire last week.

On Wednesday around 5 p.m., an hour before closing, 29-year-old employee Curtiss Walker shot himself in the head in an office off the lobby. St. Joseph County Coroner Patti Jordan has ruled it accidental, and police say interviews with the two people who were with Walker in the office give them no reason to believe otherwise.

But many in the public have wondered how such an accident could happen, when Walker, a Marine Corps. veteran, would have learned gun safety in basic training. So WVPE asked Mishawaka police if a detective would be interviewed to shed light on what the two witnesses, one of whom owned the gun, said about what they saw happen.

WVPE has requested an interview, not records, but a police spokesman on Monday declined our interview request, saying the department only releases investigatory records if they’re court-ordered. At the same time, the spokesman said no crime is being investigated in the case.

