Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour Episode 101 features Kennedy's Kitchen, A Note from Rose, Imphormal, Shoot the Moon, Birds, Reels & a Grand Irish Toast!

Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour: Springing Into Green with Kennedy's Kitchen - Airs June 6th at noon on 88.1 WVPE

Live at the South Bend Civic Theatre

Distilled from a two-and-a-half-hour Irish-themed performance at the Civic Theatre in advance of Saint Paddy's Day, this one-hour episode of the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour features marvelous performances by Kennedy's Kitchen, John Bahler and the Moon Rockers, and Imphormal — plus the “Shoot the Moon” game show featuring Amanda Miller Kelley of PBS Michiana and South Bend Mayor James Mueller.

Act One: A Note from Rosie & Kennedy's Kitchen

The show opens with a “Note from Rosie,” read by Pam Gunterman Gunkel and Amy Beauchamp, featuring wise words from Oscar Wilde and Samuel Beckett. The program then segues into a conversation with joHn Kennedy about his glorious kitchen — the heart and soul of his band’s inspiration. joHn and the band open with his pean to our fair state, “Springtime in Indiana,” warmly inviting the Civic Theatre audience to sing along. Afterward, joHn recounts the story of appearing alongside the Chieftains at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center, then performs a jig written by Michael Pixley called “Robin’s Return.”

Act Two: Imphormal & “Shoot the Moon”

The cellist known as “Imphormal” introduces his composition “Usonian Dream,” inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright and Wright’s vision for a distinctly American architectural identity. Built through the artful use of a looper, the piece unfolds from simple themes, compounding into a symphonic hymn of remarkable beauty.

The “Shoot the Moon” game show then takes center stage, featuring PBS Michiana President and General Manager Amanda Miller Kelley alongside South Bend Mayor James Mueller. The two field questions ranging from the naming of South Bend and bathtub shrines to Gaelic language terms, Notre Dame films, and the Irish town of Kilkee. In a spirit of good-natured camaraderie, both players mysteriously emerge as winners in a delightful tie.

Act Three: Birds, Reels & a Grand Irish Toast

The final act opens with a tribute to joHn Kennedy and his talented band: Joel Cooper (bass), Nancy Turner (bodáhrán), Chris O’Brien (fiddle and mandolin), and Mike Bill (flutes and whistles) — recognized for their tireless work in building the regional music scene.