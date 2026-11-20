As my youngest son gets older, finding things we can enjoy together gets more difficult. Now 11, he’s less interested in the outdoors than when he was little, and I’m not into playing Roblox or watching YouTube videos for two straight hours – it’s a bit disappointing for both of us. So, when I scored an incredible deal on Cedar Point tickets, I jumped at the chance to take him because if there’s one thing we agree on, it’s rollercoasters.

We drove to Sandusky, stayed overnight, and got to the park when it opened. My plan? Let the kid ride whatever he chose and stay as long as he wanted. I’ve already ridden enough rollercoasters for a lifetime, so there wasn’t something I needed to do other than make sure he had an amazing day. Above all, it was about our relationship. I often feel like I’m losing him to time – I have three adult kids already, so I know the drill. Elementary is gone, middle school zooms by, high school, then college, then you talk once a week, then maybe once a month. This is my last hurrah, I can’t miss anything!

Throughout the day, I clocked over 21,000 steps and his legs are smaller, so he got even more, but during the walking we did even more talking.

We chatted - about memories, our mutual love for his dad, crazy stuff his friends do, games he loves, sports he might try this year, our spoiled dachshunds, money, his siblings and our extended family, school, rollercoasters (of course!) and their statistics, which we looked up all day long.

We played - the license plate game on the road trip and found 26 different states; ‘Heads Up’, a guessing game like ‘Password’, while waiting in lines. We prayed - before and after our long drives together, up the hill on some of the more intense rollercoasters. We commiserated – dragging with the heat, chafed legs, feet resembling hamburger, bodies beaten up by more than one janky coaster… and our absolute exhaustion with another 3 1/2 hour trip ahead of us.

About halfway through the drive home as he listened to his music on his headphones and I listened to mine through the car stereo, both too tired to converse anymore, he looked up at me, smiling, big. I said, “What’s up?” and smiled back. He reached over, patted my leg and said, “I love you. SO much.” Tears of surprised joy stung my eyes as I told him how much I loved him, too, and as if that wasn’t enough, he picked up my right hand and held it for a good ten minutes, going right back to his music and smiling the whole time.

Why on earth am I telling you all of this? Obviously, because I’m a little tender right now and my heart is mushy, but mainly because I love how children thrive when you’re one-on-one. They crave attention, but not how you might think. All that ‘look at me, watch me’ stuff - it’s not ego, it’s a search for worth, purpose, validation. It’s the same cry from within all our hearts: am I important?

They are. YOU are. We all are.

For a child to truly thrive, they need reassurance that they are important, they are loved, they matter. Not just ‘all the siblings at once’ or ‘all my nieces and nephews at the same time’, but one at a time.

It doesn’t have to be a road trip for 36 hours straight. It can be a quiet thirty minutes when you let a little one show you every stuffed animal in their collection as you drink pretend tea. It can be a walk around the neighborhood while a pre-teen tells you about their new gaming club. It can be a trip to a thrift store where your sophomore tries on different outfits, and you chat about their classes.

It doesn’t have to involve deep conversation or life-changing memories. Because the truth is, usually the most important moments with a child are when they simply feel heard, when they can be themselves with no pretense, let their guard down with a person they trust.

Please listen to children. They have so much to say, and so few people that will hear. I implore you to be one of those people. You will not regret it.

I know I don’t.