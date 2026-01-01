Stephanie J. Salisbury is a children’s author and blogger who creates tools for parents and caregivers to pass on the values of love, kindness, acceptance, and inclusion to the next generation. Her weekly articles on Substack direct adults to reflect on their potential as role models for the children in their lives and encourage them to be the best version of themselves possible. Stephanie lives in South Bend with her husband, youngest son, and two incredibly spoiled dachshunds. You can find her online at www.authorstephaniejsalisbury.com and on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.