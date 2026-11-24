The Lilly Endowment on Monday announced over $291 million in grants to Indiana colleges and universities to help prepare students for a world of artificial intelligence. The new Lilly initiative awarded grants depending on a school’s size.

The grants range from $25 million each to the Indiana University and Ivy Tech systems, $12 million for Notre Dame, down to $4.7 million for Holy Cross.

Holy Cross Provost Michael Griffin said they plan to use the money to improve teaching, even if it’s not AI-related.

“It will allow us to improve teaching and learning, not necessarily just by implementing AI but by really seeing what this moment calls for in how students can learn best, and sometimes that means very intentional programs that are low-tech as well,” Griffin says.

For example, Griffin says the grant will fund a new McCluhan Scholars Program where students start by building habits of close reading and thoughtful writing to engage with topics before relying on AI tools.

“... For students who say I want to live in this world, eyes wide open, but I also realize that as a human being I still need some of the great traditional practices of learning.”