NEW ORLEANS — Chef Alon Shaya believes there's power in a meal.

"It's always been the way that I can start a conversation, build a relationship, disagree about things, but still be able to come together and break bread," Shaya, of the acclaimed Crescent City restaurant Saba, said one recent afternoon. "When you share a meal with someone, a lot of those barriers get broken down."

The Israeli American chef also believes food can be a source of inspiration even in the darkest of times. A few years ago, he spearheaded the Rescued Recipes initiative at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, and that got him digging deeper into the role that food played during World War II.

Now, he's collected those stories and the dishes they inspired in a new historical cookbook, Memories of a Good Meal: Recipes of Resilience Inspired by Stories of World War II Survival.

Shaya hopes home cooks use the recipes to inspire dinner table conversations about the deeper stories behind them.

"I want people to gather and cook and eat and put their phones down, and share a meal and recount these miraculous stories of survival, resilience and heroism," he told NPR.

Stories like that of Roddie Edmonds, a U.S. Army master sergeant, whose unit was captured in the Battle of the Bulge and imprisoned in a German POW camp. (Edmonds posthumously won the Congressional Medal of Honor earlier this year for his refusal to turn in his Jewish troops to be sent to concentration camps.)

One of the ways Edmonds and his fellow prisoners distracted themselves from the horror of the camp was to talk about the foods that reminded them of home, be it Sunday spaghetti sauce, hot cakes or cherry pie.

"They're eating up this idea that they were going to go home," Shaya said. "They were going to be free, and they were going to be able to sit around and dig into that filet mignon with creamy mushroom sauce."

The servicemen sketched out detailed plans for a dreamed-of restaurant called the Jolly Chef. There, they would serve all those yearned-for dishes, including candied yams with pecans and whipped marshmallow — one of the recipes in the new cookbook.

Another chapter highlights Polish partisan fighters who lived in underground bunkers and sabotaged the Nazis by derailing trains and blowing up ammunition plants. In a nod to the fire that ensued, a recipe from their chapter also includes smashed potatoes flambéed in vodka.

"Vodka was a form of currency for them," Shaya said. "They would use it to barter. They would use it to celebrate. And so each moment of that recipe helps to really tell the story of what they were going through."

The book has stories from around the world – Hungarian Jews whose non-Jewish cook salvaged the treasured family cookbook as they were being sent to Auschwitz; a French village that took in Jewish children and hid them from the Nazis; Navajo code breakers who changed the course of the war; and Japanese Americans, convicted of no crimes, who were incarcerated in military-style camps in the U.S.

June Hersh, a food historian and writer who worked with Shaya on the cookbook, said remembering and talking about favorite recipes was a form of resistance – turning a tragic situation into something triumphant.

"You can put me in a uniform, you can make me do hard labor, you can shave my head, you can starve me if you want, but I'm not going to let go of my food memory," she said. "It's something you can't take away from me."



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