Race, racism, and politics in American schools

How do we have conversations about race, racism and politics in the classroom? Today we spend the hour with Marcus Croom from Indiana University to talk about the 'Real Talk' protocol he came up with to answer that question.

Produced by Mariam Sobh.

Guests:

Marcus Croom

Assistant Professor of Literacy, Culture, and Language Education, Indiana University Bloomington; Author, “Real Talk? How to Discuss Race, Racism, and Politics in 21st Century American Schools”