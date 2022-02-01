The Great Resignation (Or The Great Reassessment?)

More American workers left their jobs in November than ever before.

Today we talk about what some call The Great Resignation, and others call The Great Reassessment. Why are so many people quitting their jobs, and where are they going instead?

Produced by Drew Daudelin.

Guests:

Roberto Gallardo

Director of the Purdue Center for Regional Development, Purdue Extension Community and Regional Economics Specialist

Bo Beaulieu

Professor Emeritus of Rural and Regional Development, Department of Agricultural Economics and Purdue Center for Regional Development