The Beckwith Theatre Company Presents A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, adapted by Larry Nielsen.

The miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, who is visited on Christmas Eve by the ghost of his former partner, Jacob Marley, and three other spirits. The Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come force Scrooge to confront his lonely life by showing him happy memories, the hardships of his employee’s family, and a bleak future if he doesn’t change his ways. This supernatural journey leads him to a profound change of heart, and he wakes up on Christmas Day full of the spirit of generosity and goodwill.

About this adaptation

It is often difficult for community theatres to get a large cast for a production of this Charles Dickens family friendly classic. There are a lot of roles in a typical production. Getting large number of actors to make the commitment through Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas along with all the school and church holiday programs people and families have at this time of the year is really tough. Larry Nielsen’s adaptation only requires six talented actors. First there will be Old Joe, the owner of Old Joe’s Emporium, where this play takes place. Think of Old Joe as the Emporium’s proprietor reselling merchandise that has found its way to him. Both the Charwomen and Mrs. Dilber often visits the Emporium to sell things that have ‘happened’ to grace their hands. Three other friends of Old Joe, the Charwomen and Mrs. Dilber are also regulars at the Emporium. They are Charlie, Albert and Victoria, survivors in the underside of 1840’s London. These six play all the usual characters. It all unfolds before your very eyes as each takes on their different characters. None leave the state during the run of the show. At times the actors break the 4th wall and address the audience. As they tell the story you may be asked to lend a voice.

Family Friendly

It is a good opportunity for children and groups to come see this small but talented cast of 6 to tell this heartwarming story which reminds up charity, kindness and forgiveness should live within us each day.

Caution: There is one loud thunderclap.

Performances:

Thursday, December 3rd at 7:30pm ***Please note: Due to the Dowagiac Christmas Parade on Friday December 4th, Opening Weekend Performances will be held Thursday and Saturday night instead of our usual schedule.

Saturday, December 5th at 7:30pm

Sunday, December 6th at 2:00pm

Friday, December 11th at 7:30pm

Saturday, December 12th at 7:30pm

Sunday, December 13th at 2:00pm

Beckwith Theatre Company

100 New York Ave

Dowagiac, MI 49047

www.beckwiththeatre.com

Tickets: $15 (Reserve online at www.beckwiththeatre.com/box-office)

Contact info for the Beckwith Theatre: BeckwithTheatreMI@gmail.com,

Phone (269) 782-7653.

About the Beckwith Theatre Company

The Beckwith Theatre Company is a nonprofit community theatre located in Dowagiac, Michigan. Dedicated to bringing high-quality theatrical productions to Southwest Michigan, Beckwith showcases a diverse range of classic, contemporary, and original works. With a focus on local talent and community engagement, the theatre offers an intimate setting for audiences to experience the transformative power of live performance.