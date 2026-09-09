📣 GARAGE SALE AT BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH! 📣

Join us on September 26th from 8:00 AM–4:00 PM for more than just your typical garage sale!

We’ll have:

• Vendors

• Raffles

• Fresh-baked goods

• Great garage sale finds

• And plenty of opportunities to support our church!

To be a part, sign up here---> https://bit.ly/4qYRJxn

Our church is currently raising funds for much-needed electronics and audio equipment, including microphones, headsets, and switchboards.

Have items you’d like to donate? Donation drop-off begins September 13th. Donation receipts will also be available for eligible tax-deductible donations.

Come shop, grab some baked goods, check out the vendors, enter a raffle, and help us upgrade the equipment we use to serve our church and community.

📅 September 26th

⏰ 8:00 AM–4:00 PM

📍 Bible Baptist Church

Bring your family and friends, and help us spread the word by sharing this event, see you there.