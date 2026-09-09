Garage Sale at Bible Baptist Church
Garage Sale at Bible Baptist Church
📣 GARAGE SALE AT BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH! 📣
Join us on September 26th from 8:00 AM–4:00 PM for more than just your typical garage sale!
We’ll have:
• Vendors
• Raffles
• Fresh-baked goods
• Great garage sale finds
• And plenty of opportunities to support our church!
To be a part, sign up here---> https://bit.ly/4qYRJxn
Our church is currently raising funds for much-needed electronics and audio equipment, including microphones, headsets, and switchboards.
Have items you’d like to donate? Donation drop-off begins September 13th. Donation receipts will also be available for eligible tax-deductible donations.
Come shop, grab some baked goods, check out the vendors, enter a raffle, and help us upgrade the equipment we use to serve our church and community.
📅 September 26th
⏰ 8:00 AM–4:00 PM
📍 Bible Baptist Church
Bring your family and friends, and help us spread the word by sharing this event, see you there.