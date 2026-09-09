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Garage Sale at Bible Baptist Church

Garage Sale at Bible Baptist Church

📣 GARAGE SALE AT BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH! 📣
Join us on September 26th from 8:00 AM–4:00 PM for more than just your typical garage sale!
We’ll have:
• Vendors
• Raffles
• Fresh-baked goods
• Great garage sale finds
• And plenty of opportunities to support our church!
To be a part, sign up here---> https://bit.ly/4qYRJxn

Our church is currently raising funds for much-needed electronics and audio equipment, including microphones, headsets, and switchboards.
Have items you’d like to donate? Donation drop-off begins September 13th. Donation receipts will also be available for eligible tax-deductible donations.
Come shop, grab some baked goods, check out the vendors, enter a raffle, and help us upgrade the equipment we use to serve our church and community.
📅 September 26th
⏰ 8:00 AM–4:00 PM
📍 Bible Baptist Church
Bring your family and friends, and help us spread the word by sharing this event, see you there.

Bible Baptist Church
08:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Bible Baptist Church
3915 E County Road 400 S
Knox, Indiana 46534
(574) 772-3155
https://www.biblebaptistchurchknox.com/