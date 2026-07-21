Goshen Theater Ed. Dept. – Fall Acting & Musical Theater Studios Registrations Open Now!

Students join us every week for after-school classes in our Acting and Musical Theater Studios. Classes Begin Sept. 14, 2026, ending with a final showcase on Dec. 12, 2026, at 12PM.

All Students receive one free GTDC t-shirt and two free tickets to their performances for family with their registration.

Mondays

3:30-5PM Acting I (7-9yrs) – Students will experience a page to stage acting class. After reading multiple books together, acting those stories out, and voting as a class, Students will perform 2-3 stories for friends, family, and fans.

5:30-7PM Acting II (10-12yrs) – Students will use Improv and Devised Theater to create original plays to be performed for friends, family, and fans at the end of the semester.

7-8:30PM Acting III (13-18yrs) – Students will study classical and contemporary Monologues and Scenes to be performed for friends, family, and fans at the end of the semester.

Musical Theater Studios – Mondays

4:45PM-5:45PM Musical Theater (8-18yrs) – Students will learn music and choreography to a musical theater number, as well as, a solo, duet, or small group number of their choosing to be staged and performed for friends, family, and fans at the end of the semester.

Contact GTDC@goshentheater.org for more info or if you don’t see your age group!

One Studio Registration – $150

Two Studio Registrations (Same Student or Siblings) – $250

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Cada semana, los estudiantes se unen a nosotros para asistir a clases extraescolares en nuestros Estudios de Actuación y Teatro Musical. Las clases comienzan el 14 de Septiembre de 2026 y culminan con una presentación final el 12 de Diciembre de 2026, a las 12PM.

Con su inscripción, todos los estudiantes reciben una camiseta de GTDC de regalo y dos entradas gratuitas para sus presentaciones, destinadas a sus familiares.

Lunes

3:30-5PM Actuación I (7-9 años) — Los estudiantes vivirán la experiencia de llevar una historia «del papel al escenario». Tras leer varios libros en grupo, dramatizar esas historias y votar en clase, los estudiantes representarán de 2 a 3 relatos ante amigos, familiares y admiradores.

5:30-7:00PM Actuación II (10-12 años) — Los estudiantes utilizarán la improvisación y el teatro de creación colectiva para desarrollar obras originales que serán representadas ante amigos, familiares y admiradores al final del semestre.

7-8:30PM Actuación III (13-18 años) — Los estudiantes estudiarán monólogos y escenas tanto clásicos como contemporáneos, los cuales serán representados ante amigos, familiares y admiradores al final del semestre.

Estudios de Teatro Musical — Lunes

4:45-5:45PM Teatro Musical (8-18 años) — Los estudiantes aprenderán la música y la coreografía de un número de teatro musical; asimismo, prepararán un número en solitario, a dúo o en grupos pequeños (a su elección), el cual será montado y representado ante amigos, familiares y admiradores al final del semestre.

¡Comuníquese con GTDC@goshentheater.org para obtener más información o si no encuentra su grupo de edad!

Inscripción para un estudio: $150

Inscripción para dos estudios (mismo estudiante o hermanos): $250