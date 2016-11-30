Hammered Leaf DIY Holiday Cards
Hammered Leaf DIY Holiday Cards
Create a unique holiday card by hammering fresh winter greenery, leaves, and petals onto cardstock to reveal a permanent botanical print! Materials will be provided. Participants may also bring botanicals of their own. Tunes, treats, and a warm drink will be provided. *Space is limited. Registration and payment required by Tuesday, December 8.
St. Patrick's County Park: Brown Barn
$10 per person
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
St. Patrick's County Park: Brown Barn
50651 Laurel RoadSouth Bend, Indiana 46637
(574) 654-3155
bendixwoods@sjcparks.org