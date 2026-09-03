Haunted History: A Ghost Walk Brings Marshall County’s Darker Stories to Life

The past has a way of haunting us—especially when the stories are true.

The Marshall County Historical Society & Museum invites the public to step into the shadows for Haunted History: A Ghost Walk, an evening of chilling tales drawn from the history of Marshall County. This unique walking experience will explore stories of untimely deaths, tragic accidents and other unsettling moments from the county’s past.

As participants make their way through the Museum, knowledgeable storytellers will share the stories of some local residents whose lives ended unexpectedly, plus details about certain events that left their mark on the community.

Haunted History: A Ghost Walk will take place October 30 at 7:00 PM. Participants should expect an evening of history, mystery, and just the right amount of fright.

Following the Ghost Walk, guests can keep the spooky fun going with a special screening of the classic Mel Brooks comedy Young Frankenstein at The REES.

