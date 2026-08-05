Haunted Walk Through the Woods is returning for its 7th year at the Elkhart Environmental Center this Halloween season! This year, the event will be held over three days:

- Thursday, October 22nd | 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM (Kids’ Night)

- Friday, October 23rd | 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

- Saturday, October 24th | 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Our 2026 event will feature:

- A kid-friendly decorated trail (open every night)

- A scary, wooded trail with trail actors (open Friday & Saturday nights)

- LIVE music by That Homegrown Halloween Show

- Local food vendors

- Local artisan vendors

- A kids’ costume parade

Kids’ Night is Thursday, October 22nd! We will have our kid-friendly trail decorated for our younger audience (our scary trail will only be open Friday and Saturday) and there will be a costume parade at 6:30 PM that kids of all ages are invited to participate in.

Advance registration is recommended, but not required. Let us know you’ll be joining us this spooky season by signing up at https://www.eventeny.com/events/hauntedwalk2026-31822/

This year’s event is FREE, but donations are always appreciated.

Be sure to bring a flashlight to help you navigate our trails in the dark!

We will be adding more details about this year’s Haunted Walk as they become available – be sure to check out our Facebook Event page or visit https://cityofelkhartin.gov/haunted-walk/ for more information leading up to the event.

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Interested in volunteering for Haunted Walk this year? Check out our available volunteer shifts by visiting https://elkhart.galaxydigital.com/need/index?need_id=1292188&need_init_id=11612