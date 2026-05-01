Irish Music & Dance Workshops with Shannon Dunne

On Sunday, May 17, Dunne will lead an afternoon of all-ages, all-levels workshops at Warsaw Evangelical Presbyterian Church, offering participants a chance to experience Irish traditions through movement, song, and instrumental music.

The workshop schedule includes:

1:00–2:30 PM — Irish Social Dance & Footwork

2:30–4:00 PM — Traditional Songs

4:00–5:30 PM — Irish Tunes

Designed for beginners and experienced participants alike, the sessions emphasize accessibility, creativity, and community. Attendees can choose to participate in one, two, or all three workshops.