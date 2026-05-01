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Irish Music & Dance Workshops with Shannon Dunne

Irish Music & Dance Workshops with Shannon Dunne

On Sunday, May 17, Dunne will lead an afternoon of all-ages, all-levels workshops at Warsaw Evangelical Presbyterian Church, offering participants a chance to experience Irish traditions through movement, song, and instrumental music.

The workshop schedule includes:

1:00–2:30 PM — Irish Social Dance & Footwork
2:30–4:00 PM — Traditional Songs
4:00–5:30 PM — Irish Tunes

Designed for beginners and experienced participants alike, the sessions emphasize accessibility, creativity, and community. Attendees can choose to participate in one, two, or all three workshops.

Warsaw Evangelical Presbyterian Church
$35-75
01:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Shannon Dunne Studios
info@shannondunne.com
https://www.shannondunnestudios.com

Artist Group Info

Shannon Dunne
info@shannondunne.com
https://www.shannondunnestudios.com
Warsaw Evangelical Presbyterian Church
210 S High St
Warsaw, Indiana 46580
574-267-7044