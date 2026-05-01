Irish Music & Dance Workshops with Shannon Dunne
Irish Music & Dance Workshops with Shannon Dunne
On Sunday, May 17, Dunne will lead an afternoon of all-ages, all-levels workshops at Warsaw Evangelical Presbyterian Church, offering participants a chance to experience Irish traditions through movement, song, and instrumental music.
The workshop schedule includes:
1:00–2:30 PM — Irish Social Dance & Footwork
2:30–4:00 PM — Traditional Songs
4:00–5:30 PM — Irish Tunes
Designed for beginners and experienced participants alike, the sessions emphasize accessibility, creativity, and community. Attendees can choose to participate in one, two, or all three workshops.
Warsaw Evangelical Presbyterian Church
$35-75
01:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026
Event Supported By
Shannon Dunne Studios
info@shannondunne.com
Artist Group Info
Shannon Dunne
info@shannondunne.com
Warsaw Evangelical Presbyterian Church
210 S High StWarsaw, Indiana 46580
574-267-7044