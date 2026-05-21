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Jeff Stillson Summer Arts Camp

Jeff Stillson Summer Arts Camp

Ages 10+ weekly camp choosing July 6 - 10 or July 13 - 17. Featuring a different guest instructor each day. Rachel Yoder - Weaving, Sheila Reed - Watercolor, Micheala Leemon - scrapbooking, Mandy Swain - stained glass, Jeff & Angie Stillson - pencil drawing & yoga

Nappanee Arts Center
$150
09:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Mon, 6 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Nappanee Arts Center
5743542477
stillsonstudiojeff@gmail.com
www.nappaneearts.com

Artist Group Info

angiestillson@mchsi.com
Nappanee Arts Center
253 West Market Street
Nappanee, Indiana 46550
5743542477
stillsonstudiojeff@gmail.com
www.nappaneearts.com