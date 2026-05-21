Jeff Stillson Summer Arts Camp
Jeff Stillson Summer Arts Camp
Ages 10+ weekly camp choosing July 6 - 10 or July 13 - 17. Featuring a different guest instructor each day. Rachel Yoder - Weaving, Sheila Reed - Watercolor, Micheala Leemon - scrapbooking, Mandy Swain - stained glass, Jeff & Angie Stillson - pencil drawing & yoga
Nappanee Arts Center
$150
09:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Mon, 6 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Nappanee Arts Center
5743542477
stillsonstudiojeff@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
angiestillson@mchsi.com
Nappanee Arts Center
253 West Market StreetNappanee, Indiana 46550
5743542477
stillsonstudiojeff@gmail.com