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Our Lady of Hungary Parish Festival

Our Lady of Hungary Parish Festival

Our Lady of Hungary Parish in South Bend, is planning their annual PARISH FESTIVAL on July 18, 2026 4:00 – 9:00 p.m. Join the fun! Food, Fun, and Music for the entire Family! Attend the 4:00 Saturday Evening Mass and then enjoy the festivities!

- Hungarian Food - Kolach, Goulash, Cabbage & Noodles, Langalo and more (starts at 4:00)
- Kids Games and Hispanic Food (starts at 4:00).
- Mexican Folkloric Dancers dancing in the street (starts at 6:00 for one hour)
- D.J. playing your favorite music (starts at 6:00).

Our Lady of Hungary Catholic Parish
Varies
04:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Our Lady of Hungary Parish
574.255.1906
ddomonkos@sbcsc.k12.in.us
https://ourladyofhungary.org/event/our-lady-of-hungary-parish-festival/
Our Lady of Hungary Catholic Parish
829 W Calvert Street
South Bend, Indiana 46613
5742871700
olhp@sbcglobal.net
https://ourladyofhungary.org/event/our-lady-of-hungary-parish-festival/