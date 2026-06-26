Our Lady of Hungary Parish Festival

Our Lady of Hungary Parish in South Bend, is planning their annual PARISH FESTIVAL on July 18, 2026 4:00 – 9:00 p.m. Join the fun! Food, Fun, and Music for the entire Family! Attend the 4:00 Saturday Evening Mass and then enjoy the festivities!

- Hungarian Food - Kolach, Goulash, Cabbage & Noodles, Langalo and more (starts at 4:00)

- Kids Games and Hispanic Food (starts at 4:00).

- Mexican Folkloric Dancers dancing in the street (starts at 6:00 for one hour)

- D.J. playing your favorite music (starts at 6:00).