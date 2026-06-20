Patriotic Speakers Series: John Adams
Patriotic Speakers Series: John Adams
As part of Chautauqua-Wawasee’s annual Patriotic Speaker Series, the 2026 program will feature the second president of the United States, John Adams. He was called the “Colossus of Independence” and navigated the treacherous early years of the Republic with a combination of stubbornness, brilliance, and an unwavering commitment to principle over popularity.
The Oakwood Resort Event Center
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 5 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Chautauqua-Wawasee
5743777543
info@chautauquawawasee.org
The Oakwood Resort Event Center
702 E. Lake View RdSyracuse, Indiana 46567
(574) 377-7543
info@chautauquawawasee.org