Speak or Treat 2026: Free Leadership & Networking Day

Speak or Treat 2026 is a free, full-day event in South Bend for business owners, managers, educators, students and community leaders. Expect a full day of networking, relationship building and B2B collaboration, plus motivation, transformation and success strategies you can take straight back to your employees, students and business. David PowerTalk delivers the keynote, hosted by TEDx speaker Obet Pabon II.

Tickets are free, but seating is limited and registration is required. Claim yours now, stress-free: https://go.wowwithobet.com/sot-cal. A small number of prepaid VIP lunch tickets are also available.