Mark Wood, Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s original and most memorable String Master, introduces "The Mark Wood Trans-Siberian Experience," an exhilarating celebration that showcases beloved tracks from the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dee Snider’s Van Helsing’s Curse, alongside selections from other classic rock icons, all combined with Mark's exceptional and dramatic original compositions. Joining Wood’s touring band is the dynamic rock vocalist Laura Kaye, who boasts an impressive resume that includes collaborations with legends such as James Brown and Aretha Franklin.