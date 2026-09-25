2026 Trail of Lights - Christmas in the Country

Delt Church Park, 6455 S 200 W, Wolcottville, IN

Fridays and Saturdays December 4-5, 11-12, and 18-19; 5:30 - 8:30 pm ---

Volunteer hosted evenings with special activities; including Santa, and cocoa and cookies in the Greenwood Pavilion with the fireplace going. (While supplies last)

Other evenings December 6-27 — All lights controlled by timers 5:30 - 8:30 pm

Please do not begin the walking trail much past 7:45/8:00 pm to allow enough time to enjoy walking the trail and be back to your vehicle before ALL lights in the park turn off.

Park will be emptied and gate closed shortly after 8:30pm.

Enjoyment Fee: Free-will donations go to the 2027 Trail of Lights fund.

Hosted by LaGrange County Department of Parks & Recreation

For event information, contact the Parks Office at 260-854-2225.