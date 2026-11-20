Elves have hidden ornaments around the St. Joseph County Parks, and they want you to embark on a quest to find them! Every Wednesday in December, the elves will unveil clues on the Parks’ Facebook page (facebook.com/sjcparks) to help lead you to the secret ornament hideaways. Join the game, locate the ornaments, snap a photo, and submit them to mgohn@sjcparks.org for a chance to win park prizes!