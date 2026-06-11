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Yoga Among the Pines

Yoga Among the Pines

Renew yourself amidst the shade of the pine trees as you enjoy yoga in the refreshing outdoors. Each session is geared towards ages 16+. Please bring your own mat, water, and towel. In case of rain or lightning, we will meet under the Pfeil Pavilion or in the White Barn Harvest Room. Registration and payment required by Thursday, July 30.

St. Patrick's County Park
$15 per person
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 2 Aug 2026
Get Tickets
St. Patrick's County Park
50651 Laurel Road
South Bend, Indiana 46637
(574) 654-3155
bendixwoods@sjcparks.org
http://www.sjcparks.org