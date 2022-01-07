No charges to be filed in South Bend Fire Department hidden camera case

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s office announced Friday that no charges are being filed over the hidden camera found in a South Bend Fire Department women’s locker room last June.

In a news release, county prosecutor Ken Cotter said “there are strong indications” that someone attempted to commit voyeurism, but an Indiana State Police investigation was unable to determine who placed the hidden camera or if recordings were actually made.

Therefore, Cotter said the prosecutor’s office was not able to bring any criminal charges.

The camera was found several months after the department’s 12 female firefighters sent a letter to Chief Carl Buchanon and the mayor’s office demanding that the administration address a culture of sexual harassment and discrimination in the department.

In the release, Cotter “applauded the courage” of the female firefighters who reported the camera.

