Indiana News

Holcomb grants medical clemency to three offenders

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published February 10, 2022 at 2:51 PM EST
Brandon Smith/IPB News
/
Gov. Eric Holcomb has rarely used his pardon and clemency powers during his time as governor.

Gov. Eric Holcomb is allowing three offenders to be released from prison because of their debilitating medical conditions - granting “medical clemency” for the first time in his administration.

Charles Calhoun, Alphonzo Griffin and Jerome Maclin have all been in prison for years. Calhoun was convicted of murder in 1982. Griffin was convicted of burglary causing serious bodily injury in 2003. And Maclin was convicted of rape and kidnapping in 1978.

All three have also been bedridden for years, requiring 24-hour assistance to bathe, dress and eat. Calhoun has dementia, Griffin had a stroke and Maclin is paraplegic.

Their wardens each petitioned the governor for clemency – and Holcomb granted it. All three men will be moved into the state’s care at nursing homes, where they will remain for the rest of their lives.

Calhoun was due to be released in just a few months. But Griffin faced another seven years and Maclin was sentenced to life in prison.

Holcomb has rarely used his pardon and clemency powers during his time as governor.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
