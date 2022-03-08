Grant opens to help Indiana schools teach newest manufacturing skills

Schools can now apply for grants of up to $100,000 to support classes in digital manufacturing. The effort aims to usher students and companies into what some call the fourth industrial revolution.

The money will help schools buy software or cutting-edge manufacturing machines. It’s meant to support a new state curriculum designed to give students skills for emerging jobs. The Education Readiness Grants will be administered by Conexus Indiana and the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet from a $500,000 fund.

Kyle Marshall is the director of talent programs at Conexus Indiana. He said in addition to the valuable skills students will learn, they hope the latest technology will attract more kids to Industry 4.0 classes.

“It’s easy for students to get excited about the opportunities that would exist in a manufacturing or logistics pathway when they see something like a 3D printer that they can leverage in the classroom," Marshall said.

Schools that want to apply must submit a grant application by April 8.

