Indiana schools are seeing a surge in the number of students taking career and technical education courses this school year. Nearly 225,000 students…
The Indiana Governor’s Workforce Cabinet is sharing student contact information, on a voluntary basis, with companies looking to hire. The Career and…
A former University of Notre Dame football player is suing the university and the NCAA, alleging that they “recklessly disregarded” information related to…
Indiana high school students taking career and technical courses like cosmetology and welding are wrapping up a statewide competition this week. Due to…
High school courses in areas including cosmetology and culinary arts will keep their state funding in a version of the budget approved by the Senate after…
High school courses in areas like culinary arts and cosmetology could lose state funding if a budget proposal from Republican lawmakers passes. Educators…
The Indiana Office of Career and Technical Education is encouraging schools to offer technical education classes in-person to more than 200,000 students…
A dozen schools received grants to teach new high school classes that will test a career and technical education curriculum being developed by the state…
Career and Technical Education programs across the state are preparing to offer in-person classes to high school students in July. It could be the first…
Indiana workforce agencies recognized career education programs, students, and business partnerships across the state Tuesday at the 2020 Career and…