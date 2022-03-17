Indiana Chamber CEO Kevin Brinegar announces retirement

One of the major figures in Indiana politics and policy will be stepping down after next year.

Indiana Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Brinegar announced Thursday he will retire after two decades leading the state’s largest business organization.

When Brinegar officially steps down Jan. 5, 2024, he will have worked a total of 30 years for the Chamber, including 20 years as its president and CEO.

In that time, the Chamber – which largely backs Republicans at the Statehouse – has seen a GOP takeover of Indiana statewide politics. During Brinegar's leadership, Republicans have slashed the corporate tax rate and other business taxes while reducing regulations and weakening the power of trade unions – all key Chamber priorities.

In recent years, though, the Chamber has been less successful pushing social and health measures, including an increase in the cigarette tax and a more inclusive hate crimes bill.

The Chamber said in a press release its executive committee requested the lengthy timeline for Brinegar's retirement as it searches for his replacement.

