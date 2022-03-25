© 2022 WVPE
Indiana News

U.S. Department of Justice says Indiana Nursing Board illegally discriminates

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published March 25, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT
A finding from the U.S. Department of Justice said the Indiana State Nursing Board violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Justin Hicks
/
IPB News
The Indiana State Nursing Board violated federal law by discriminating against nurses with substance use disorders.

That’s from a finding by the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday.

The State Nursing Assistance Program helps rehabilitate and monitor nurses with substance use disorders. The nursing board often requires it for nurses to keep or reinstate their licenses.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

But a DOJ investigation found that the board wouldn’t allow nurses who use medication to help their recovery to participate in the program. The federal agency said forcing nurses to stop using “proven,” prescribed medications for substance use disorder violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

And the DOJ is asking the nursing board to work with it to resolve the issue.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Brandon Smith
