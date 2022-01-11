-
A federal fair lending complaint has been filed against Old National Bank that claims it is engaged in discriminatory practices.Filed by the Fair Housing…
Dr. Blessing Ogbemudia graduated from Indiana University’s medical school in May. As he was celebrating with a few friends, he received an anonymous…
LAFAYETTE, Ind (AP) — A federal appeals court has sided with a gay married couple who challenged Indiana’s birth records law, arguing that it…
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A major Indiana utility company has agreed to pay a $1 million fine in settling a federal complaint that it discriminated…
Earlier this month, the Supreme Court heard arguments in multiple cases of employee LGBTQ discrimination, and advocates for the community in Indiana say…