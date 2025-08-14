Rokita ratchets up DEI fight against Notre Dame

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita says the University of Notre Dame isn’t cooperating with his demands to show that they’ve ended all DEI efforts, so he’s taking his fight against the university to the next level.

Rokita, an ardent supporter of President Trump, on Thursday announced that Notre Dame and Butler University in Indianapolis have not complied with his demands to document that they’re no longer using race, or advocating for diversity, equity and inclusion, as a factor in admissions or any policies.

Rokita in May threatened to sue the universities if they don’t satisfy his demands. He says that will require more than what they’re giving him so far –- assurances that they’re following all laws.

So he’s now issued the schools civil investigative demands, a power granted by federal and state laws that allows an attorney general to subpoena internal documents before litigation.

Rokita released a copy of an Aug. 6 letter he sent Notre Dame President Robert Dowd. In it, he gives the university until Aug. 27 to send the documents. As examples of things Rokita says are no longer legal, he mentions “racially segregated graduation ceremonies” and “efforts to recruit faculty of a certain race.”

About 5% of Notre Dame’s undergraduate students are Black, compared to about 12% at colleges nationally.

The university has not yet replied to WVPE’s interview request.

