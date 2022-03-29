© 2022 WVPE
Indiana News

Indiana cuts investment ties with Russia, divesting nearly $150M

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published March 29, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT
Indiana has cut investment ties with Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine, divesting $147.7 million from Russian interests.
Indiana has cut investment ties with Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.

The move comes after Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered an examination of the state’s connections to Moscow.

Holcomb’s executive order investigating ties with Russia came at the end of February. Among other actions, the order required the Indiana Public Retirement System to report Russian-related investments.

INPRS says it quickly identified more than $147 million of such investments. And according to an INPRS spokesperson, “given widespread economic and trading restrictions” the state’s retirement system’s managers decided it was prudent to end those investments.

INPRS won’t say how much the divestment cost the state. The agency argues it can’t easily determine the impact because of the falling stock price of those securities, regardless of divestment.

But INPRS says the state’s retirement system is still reporting a positive rate of return this fiscal year. And any loss from severing ties with Russia has been offset by the state’s other investments.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Tags

Indiana News LocalRussiaRussian invasioninvestmentINPRSUkraine
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
See stories by Brandon Smith