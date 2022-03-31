© 2022 WVPE
Indiana News

Indiana workforce officials say economy is seeing a great "reassessment" not "resignation"

IPB News | By Justin Hicks
Published March 31, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT
A little more than 3 percent of Hoosier workers quit their jobs in January, according to federal data. But even more people — 4.8 percent — reported being hired.
Justin Hicks
/
IPB News
As record numbers of people have quit their jobs — some for better ones — some pundits have taken to calling it “the great resignation.” The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says that’s not exactly accurate — it’s more of a “great reassessment.”

While there’s not a lot of information to explain the higher-than-normal job turnover, DWD commissioner Fred Payne points to older workers who are retiring early or parents deciding it’s better to stay home rather than pay for child care.

Payne said employers are also in this period of reassessment. He says, for them, it’s about more than just offering more flexibility and bonuses.

“They’re also reassessing whether or not automation is right for them,” he said. “And we do find, by and large, many employers are investing in automation.”

Payne stressed that automation can increase overall productivity, and for workers willing to learn, this could mean more skills and higher wages.

Contact reporter Justin at jhicks@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @Hicks_JustinM.

Justin Hicks
Justin Hicks has joined the reporting team for Indiana Public Broadcasting News (IPB News) through funding made available by (IPBS) Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations. Justin will be based out of WVPE in his new role as a Workforce Development Reporter for IPB News. Justin comes to Indiana by way of New York. He has a Master's Degree from the Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute at New York University. He previously earned a Bachelor of Music Degree from Appalachian State University where he played trumpet. He first learned about Elkhart, Indiana, because of the stamp on his brass instrument indicating where it was produced.
