Indiana workforce officials say economy is seeing a great "reassessment" not "resignation"

As record numbers of people have quit their jobs — some for better ones — some pundits have taken to calling it “the great resignation.” The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says that’s not exactly accurate — it’s more of a “great reassessment.”

A little more than 3 percent of Hoosier workers quit their jobs in January, according to federal data. But even more people — 4.8 percent — reported being hired.

While there’s not a lot of information to explain the higher-than-normal job turnover, DWD commissioner Fred Payne points to older workers who are retiring early or parents deciding it’s better to stay home rather than pay for child care.

Payne said employers are also in this period of reassessment. He says, for them, it’s about more than just offering more flexibility and bonuses.

“They’re also reassessing whether or not automation is right for them,” he said. “And we do find, by and large, many employers are investing in automation.”

Payne stressed that automation can increase overall productivity, and for workers willing to learn, this could mean more skills and higher wages.

