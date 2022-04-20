© 2022 WVPE
Indiana News

Indiana Black Caucus's 2022 town halls will be mix of in-person, virtual

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published April 20, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
Rep. Robin Shackleford (D-Indianapolis), the chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, said in-person and virtual events for the caucus's town halls will help reach the most people.

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus’s annual statewide town halls this year will be a mix of in-person and virtual events.

During the pandemic, the Black Legislative Caucus town halls went virtual. Caucus Chair Robin Shackleford (D-Indianapolis) said getting back to in-person events is vital but said virtual town halls also have an appeal.

“Many more people were able to watch across the state," Shackleford said. "At one point, I think we had about 10,000 people that actually viewed the virtual town hall. So, we wanted to keep that concept to allow for more access.”

The Black Caucus uses the events to communicate directly with Hoosiers about their work in the previous year and gather input on priorities for the future.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Shackleford said that’s particularly important heading into next year’s budget session.

“So, we will get a lot of topics concerning education funding or funding for their communities," Shackleford said. "So, it’s good to hear what their funding requests and priorities are.”

The first town hall – a virtual one – is Wednesday evening. In-person events will be held over the next few months in Indianapolis, Evansville, South Bend and Gary.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
See stories by Brandon Smith