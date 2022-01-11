-
Lawmakers debated whether to make local school board races partisan. A House committee easily advanced a billion-dollar tax cut. And the governor delivered his State of the State.
The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus says its 2022 agenda is focused on “economic empowerment.” Caucus Chair Robin Shackleford (D-Indianapolis) said...
The head of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus said she’s pleased with the Holcomb administration’s response to a recently-released report on Indiana…
The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus held its first in a series of virtual town hall meetings Thursday night. The meeting highlighted wins and losses for…
The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus’s upcoming town halls will provide an update on the past legislative session and gather input on what the focus…
Former Indiana state legislator and civil rights trailblazer Hurley Goodall died recently at his Muncie home at age 93.Lawmakers hailed the legacy of the…
Last month, an Indiana House bill that would allow a local St. Joseph County township to leave the South Bend School system caused a shouting match…
Members of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus say Gov. Eric Holcomb’s announced steps on addressing racial inequity are a start – but still far from…
The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus has recommendations for the governor on addressing the disparate impact of COVID-19 on the African American…