Indiana Black Legislative Caucus to hold town hall in South Bend on Saturday

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published September 11, 2025 at 3:55 PM EDT
Earl Harris
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
Rep. Earl Harris, Jr. (D-East Chicago) is chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus.

Residents of the South Bend area have a chance to speak with members of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus this weekend.

Caucus members will hold a town hall Saturday from noon to 2:00 p.m. EDT at UAW Local 5 at 1426 S. Main St. in South Bend. It will also be streamed online.

During the event, caucus members plan to recap the 2025 session, answer questions and take input from constituents. It’s one of seven town halls the caucus is holding throughout the state.
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
