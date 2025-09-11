Indiana Black Legislative Caucus to hold town hall in South Bend on Saturday

Residents of the South Bend area have a chance to speak with members of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus this weekend.

Caucus members will hold a town hall Saturday from noon to 2:00 p.m. EDT at UAW Local 5 at 1426 S. Main St. in South Bend. It will also be streamed online.

During the event, caucus members plan to recap the 2025 session, answer questions and take input from constituents. It’s one of seven town halls the caucus is holding throughout the state.