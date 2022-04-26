© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Indiana News

Indiana worst in Midwest for cost burden on lowest-income renters

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published April 26, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT
Provided By Robin Davis
Nearly three quarters of the lowest-income Hoosiers have to spend at least half of their income on housing.

Nearly three quarters of the lowest-income Hoosiers have to spend at least half of their income on housing. That’s the worst rate in the Midwest and 13th worst in the country.

The data comes from a housing shortage report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition and Prosperity Indiana.

The report defines “extremely low-income” as households making 30 percent or less of the area median income. In Indiana, that’s about $26,000 for a family of four.

Prosperity Indiana Policy Director Andrew Bradley said Indiana has a shortage of more than 135,000 affordable rental homes for that population.

“So, that’s where you see where employers are saying they’re having a hard time finding warehouse workers or service workers, home health care provider workers," Bradley said. "They may not be able to afford to live in, to move to or stay in those communities.”

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Bradley said addressing that shortage requires an “all of the above” strategy that includes “creative” ways for communities to meet the need.

“And that includes things like land banks, which is where community partners come together to clear blight and make parcels available for affordable housing units,” Bradley said.

Bradley noted that the largest proportion of extremely low-income households are working families.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Copyright 2022 IPB News. To see more, visit .

Tags

Indiana News affordable housingrentersrentLocal
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
See stories by Brandon Smith