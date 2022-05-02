Hotline available for Hoosier voters on Election Day

Hoosiers who encounter issues at the polls on Election Day can call a voter hotline run by a civil rights group.

The voter hotline is made possible by the Chicago Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and local voter advocacy groups: Common Cause Indiana, the Indiana State Conference of the NAACP and Count US Indiana.

Chicago Lawyers’ Committee Senior Counsel Ami Gandhi said many of the questions the hotline helps answer are simple informational ones: when and where can I vote or what ID do I need?

“That can make the difference between whether someone goes through the trouble of voting or not,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi said the hotline can also address more serious issues, including if someone has been denied or intimidated at the polls and if a polling place doesn’t open on time (or closes too soon).

She said the group always aims for de-escalation but is prepared to take legal action, if necessary.

“We view litigation as a last resort," Gandhi said. "If there is any other more collegial way to work out an issue with an election authority, we would certainly always prefer that.”

Voters can call the hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Copyright 2022 IPB News. To see more, visit .