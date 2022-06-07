Seward Johnson sculpture removed from Goshen park due to vandalism

The Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Bureau says a Seward Johnson sculpture has been removed from Goshen’s Abshire Park after it was vandalized.

The sculpture had been installed in May, as part of celebrations for the 15-year anniversary of the CVB’s flower Quilt Gardens.

Seward Johnson was an American artist known for his life size, painted bronze statues. The Abshire Park sculpture depicted a man riding a bicycle and was valued at $160,000.

The CVB says the sculpture was found damaged last week, and it has been removed for safekeeping. The organization is working with stakeholders to determine how it will be replaced.

