Indiana News

Seward Johnson sculpture removed from Goshen park due to vandalism

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jakob Lazzaro
Published June 7, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT
The Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Bureau says a Seward Johnson sculpture has been removed from Goshen’s Abshire Park after it was vandalized.

The sculpture had been installed in May, as part of celebrations for the 15-year anniversary of the CVB’s flower Quilt Gardens.

Seward Johnson was an American artist known for his life size, painted bronze statues. The Abshire Park sculpture depicted a man riding a bicycle and was valued at $160,000.

The CVB says the sculpture was found damaged last week, and it has been removed for safekeeping. The organization is working with stakeholders to determine how it will be replaced.

Jakob Lazzaro
Jakob Lazzaro comes to Indiana from Chicago, where he graduated from Northwestern University in 2020 with a degree in Journalism and a double major in History. Before joining WVPE, he wrote NPR's Source of the Week e-mail newsletter, and previously worked for CalMatters, Pittsburgh's 90.5 WESA and North by Northwestern.
