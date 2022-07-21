© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Indiana News

Indiana businesses sign letter supporting abortion access

WFYI Public Radio | By Sydney Dauphinais
Published July 21, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT
Representatives from the ACLU of Indiana and some of the more than 200 Indiana businesses that signed a letter in support of abortion access spoke at a press conference at Emmis Communications in Indianapolis on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Sydney Dauphinais
/
WFYI
Representatives from the ACLU of Indiana and some of the more than 200 Indiana businesses that signed a letter in support of abortion access spoke at a press conference at Emmis Communications in Indianapolis on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

More than 200 Indiana businesses have signed a letter in support of abortion rights. It was published just hours after Indiana Republican Senators proposed a bill that would ban abortions in the state with limited exceptions.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana facilitated the “Don't Ban Equality” letter, which was published online this morning.

“Restricting access to comprehensive reproductive health care, including abortion, threatens the health and dependence and economic stability of our employees and customers,” said Katie Blair, public policy director for the ACLU of Indiana. “Simply put, it goes against our values and it's bad for business.”

READ MORE: What is in Indiana's proposed abortion legislation? A legal expert has some answers

The release of the letter comes just days before a special legislative session, when Indiana lawmakers will vote on the abortion legislation.

Blair said the ACLU and a handful of business owners plan to testify at the Statehouse.

Contact WFYI economic equity reporter Sydney Dauphinais at sdauphinais@wfyi.org. Follow on Twitter: @syddauphinais.

Copyright 2022 WFYI Public Media. To see more, visit WFYI Public Media.

Tags

Indiana News LocalACLU of IndianaAbortionabortion accessHoosier businesses
Sydney Dauphinais
See stories by Sydney Dauphinais