SJC seeking community input on comprehensive plan

St. Joseph County is in the process of developing a new comprehensive plan, and county officials are seeking community input.

The comprehensive plan is used to shape the county’s land use, infrastructure and economic development policy.

It serves as a guide for the growth and development of a community — Indiana code requires legislative bodies to give “reasonable regard” to their comprehensive plans when making land use decisions.

But St. Joseph County’s plan hasn’t been updated since 2002.

“A lot happens in 20 years. Things change, we have development occur, and the character changes,” area plan commission director Abby Wiles said. “So to make good decisions about land use, we need to have a plan that reflects our current community.”

The county kicked off its four-phase planning process last year. Wiles said the project is still in the “visioning” phase, but will soon move the drafting and “framework” phase.

To aid in that process, county officials are holding a planning summit this Wednesday where residents can join one of eight working groups focused on different county priorities:

Economic Development

Environmental Stewardship

Farmland Preservation

Government & Policy

Housing and Neighborhoods

Quality of Life and Place

Transportation

Utilities

The summit will also feature keynote speaker April Rinne, who will discuss “how St. Joseph County can proactively prepare for change.”

The summit will start at 4:30 p.m. at the University Grill in the IUSB administration building. Food will be provided.

