$2M IU School of Medicine grant will increase services for kids with traumatic stress

The Indiana University School of Medicine psychiatry department was awarded $2 million to increase services for children with traumatic stress.

The funds from the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will train those who work with young people in evidence-based assessment and treatment for children who experience traumatic events, like abuse, community violence or natural disasters. The grant will also help provide education and outreach to organizations that work with children to implement trauma-informed practices.

“Our program involves not only delivering direct services ourselves, but also working closely with our partners here in Indiana and across the country," said Dr. Zachary Adams, an Indiana University School of Medicine assistant professor and licensed clinical psychologist who will run the program.

The program will "help bring trainings and technical assistance and consultation to clinicians, as well as other youth serving professionals like teachers and folks who work in the juvenile justice system, to make sure that we're getting the best possible care out into the community where kids are," he said.

Adams said not everyone experiences trauma the same way.

“Not everybody experiences a lot of strong distress or impairment over time," he said. “But when that happens, we want to make sure that we're identifying it and that we're connecting people to care as soon as we can.”

He said trauma can have ripple effects on mental health, and there are treatments and interventions that can help.

“And so one of our jobs is to make sure that when people need those services that they're available,” Adams said. “And that they can access them in places that are convenient and trusted in their own communities.”

The funds will create a center within the National Child Traumatic Stress Network located at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis that will help children across the state.

Contact reporter Darian Benson at dbenson@wfyi.org. Follow on Twitter: @helloimdarian.

