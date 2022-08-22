© 2022 WVPE
Indiana News

Holcomb travels to Taiwan following high-profile US visits

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By The Associated Press
Published August 22, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen at right exchanges gifts with U.S. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb during a meeting at the Presidential office in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. Holcomb met with Tsai Monday morning, following two recent high-profile visits by U.S. politicians that drew China's ire and Chinese military drills that included firing missiles over the island.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has begun a visit to Taiwan, following two recent high-profile visits by U.S. politicians that drew Beijing's ire and Chinese military drills.

Holcomb’s visit will focus on economic exchanges, particularly semiconductors, and the Republican governor is meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. His visit comes at a particularly tense time for Taiwan, China and the U.S. after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited earlier this month.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory and views any exchanges with foreign governments as an infringement on its claim.

In response to Pelosi’s visit, China’s military held exercises that included firing missiles over the island and sailing warships across the midline of the Taiwan Strait.

The Associated Press
