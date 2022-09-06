© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Indiana News

Indiana will tax student loan forgiveness, similar to other states

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By The Associated Press
Published September 6, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT
Students walking across Purdue University’s campus.
Ben Thorp
/
WBAA News
Students walking across Purdue University’s campus.

Indiana will tax student debt relief as income, reflecting similar policies in other U.S. states following the Biden administration's announcement of a forgiveness plan last month.

The Indiana Department of Revenue said Tuesday that residents will be required to include their forgiven loans as taxable income.

More than 40 million Americans could see their student loan debt cut or eliminated under President Joe Biden’s plan, which is erasing $10,000 in federal student loan debt for individuals with incomes below $125,000 a year or for households that earn less than $250,000 annually.

Federal Pell Grant recipients could receive an additional $10,000 in federal forgiveness under the plan.

Tags

Indiana News LocalIndiana Department of Revenuestudent loansloan forgiveness
The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press