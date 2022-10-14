© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Indiana News

Purdue student charged with murder in roommate's killing

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By The Associated Press
Published October 14, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT
generic_police_car_1.jpeg
Justin Hicks
/
IPB News

A Purdue University student has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of his roommate, whose body was found by officers sitting in a chair in their dorm room.

Ji Min Sha, a 22-year-old cybersecurity major from South Korea, was charged Thursday. Prosecutors allege that he stabbed Varun Manish Chheda (VAH-rune man-EESH CHED-ah), a 20-year-old data science major from Indianapolis.

Sha called police early Oct. 5 and told them his roommate was dead. Officers who arrested Sha found him wearing clothes with blood on them, and a knife was found on the dorm room floor. Prosecutors have not disclosed a motive.

Tags
Indiana News LocalPurdue UniversityMurder
The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press