-
The food supply chain is most vulnerable to disruptions in areas that rely heavily on labor availability and which lack diversity of suppliers for a…
-
Wetlands are good at trapping a lot of carbon dioxide in a small space. Now that the state is protecting fewer wetlands, it's possible more CO2 will get…
-
Last week, President Biden pardoned two Indiana turkeys - saving them from the dinner table.After their visit to the White House the two turkeys - Peanut…
-
Pesticide that’s applied to corn can sometimes find its way onto watermelon plants — harming pollinators that watermelons need. Purdue University…
-
With one week left before the start of Purdue University’s fall semester, the school reported Tuesday that roughly 75 percent of students, faculty, and…
-
Rolls-Royce North America continues to expand its investment in Indiana. The completion of a $600 million revitalization of its Indianapolis facilities is…
-
Purdue University and the City of West Lafayette both announced on Friday they will reinstate indoor mask mandates for students, staff, and visitors to…
-
The Indiana Department of Transportation and Purdue University want to build a stretch of highway that would charge electric cars as they drive. INDOT…
-
Researchers at Purdue University are working to find more environmentally-friendly adhesives for everything from cardboard packages to shoes. They’re…
-
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Students and staff at Purdue University will be tapped for random coronavirus testing during the fall term. Purdue already is…